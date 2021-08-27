Through the United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties’ Day of Caring, many volunteers aided with projects within the local area on Thursday.
The charity event was initiated at the McMinn Senior Activity Center with their annual campaign breakfast at 8 a.m., before the gathered volunteers ventured out to their assigned areas the help various organizations within the community.
During the breakfast, campaign co-chairs Andrew Kimball and Whitney Kimball Coe welcomed everyone in attendance.
“This is the day of caring. I feel like we’ve been caring all year, really hard, and maybe we are all a little depleted, perhaps, from all that caring that we have been doing,” Coe said. “We’ve also been nourished, in part. Those of you who are in this room are true servant leaders and I know you’ve doing a lot of work over the last year because of the pandemic, but also because this is just what we do.”
Kimball stated his belief that day of caring is a day the people could control a piece of the chaotic world.
“My 2 a.m. thoughts this morning were, in a world where there is so much that we can’t control and so much division and all these things, today is something that we can do that we have control about,” he said. “Like Mr. Rogers says, ‘look for the helpers,’ and you guys are the helpers, so thank you.”
United Way Board of Directors President Greg Moses said he believes the pandemic has taught everyone a lesson.
“I think one thing that COVID has taught us more than anything is all of us at some point need a helping hand,” Moses expressed. “This helping hand today helps our organizations not have to spend a lot of money on administrative costs, fixing up things, that way more of the money they raise and that we contribute to can go for meeting needs in the community. Thank you all for doing this and have fun today.”
Day of caring returned to its traditional format this year compared to how it had to be held last year.
“Last year it was all virtual, so it really felt disconnected. It still felt meaningful but disconnected, so it is nice to be here with people,” Kimball stated.
“We live in a time where it feels like there are a lot of overwhelming difficulties, problems and challenges,” Coe added. “The day of caring is a real, tangible way that you can participate and have an impact in a difficult time. You can actually do some good work with your hands and feet by showing up and working with our partner agencies in our community.”
Most of the work the volunteers performed were tasks the United Way’s partner agencies haven’t been able to do.
“I think we need this. I think this is good medicine for us in a time of pandemic and all of the difficulties we have been facing,” Coe expressed. “Coming together in this way to care together as a body of people who love our community, who value the work with the organizational partners here in the community is just good medicine.”
One of the volunteers, Amy McDonald with Athens Utilities, noted that this is an important day for people throughout the community.
“All of these agencies that receive funds from the United Way help all of our youth and help those who need the help, so we just want to give back to them,” she expressed. “This is a day that we all come together as a community … living in a world with so much hatred and division, one day we can all come together and show what McMinn County is in a group of caring people.”
Another participant in day of caring was Erica Peden with the Athens-McMinn Family YMCA, who believes the campaign is important for bringing everyone together.
“As a non-profit group or partner agency it feels good to have individuals come in who want to make a difference and help,” she said. “A lot of time those individuals are also donors at any United Way and I think they enjoy really getting to see what their support does for daily operations and in the long term goal.”
She expressed her belief that anyone who supports the United Way or any of the partner agencies through volunteering, donating or advocating makes a huge difference to the community and organization.
“Even if you can’t give monetarily you can give your time and your effort,” she said. “Sometimes just visiting with groups like us makes a difference for us while we work in the community to change lives. We are just very appreciative to the support United Way has provided to all the organizations, especially to us through our childcare program. They provide a ton of scholarships and especially during essential worker child care program. The United Way really stepped up and helped us provide free scholarships to families and that made all the difference in the world.”
Athens Police Department Officer Chandler Rollo, who dedicated his time during the campaign to help Coordinated Charities, stated this was his first time participating in day of caring.
“I think anytime you can get out and do something to help others that you should take advantage of it,” Rollo said. “Last year they encouraged people to stay home and this year it’s not as bad, so get out here and do something. It is just really good to see everybody come out and help.”
APD Chief Cliff Couch also volunteered his time at Coordinated Charities during the day of caring.
“We work with Coordinated Charities a lot on a day to day basis and it is for a great cause, so it is pretty cool to be able to come out here on a work day and help them out,” Couch said. “Even through the pandemic we had to keep going just like Coordinated Charities did, so I think it’s good to be able to help out.”
