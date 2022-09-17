NASHVILLE — After three consecutive months of near-record low unemployment across the state, Tennessee’s jobless rate rose slightly in August, according to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for the month is 3.4%, up 0.1 of a percentage point from July’s rate of 3.3%. The all-time low rate in Tennessee is 3.2%. One year ago, Tennessee’s jobless number stood at 4%. The current rate is down 0.6 of a percentage point in a year-to-year comparison.
The number of non-farm jobs in Tennessee increased by 3,100 between July and August. The financial activities sector created the most positions, followed by the manufacturing sector, and then the education and health services sectors.
Over the last 12 months, Tennessee employers added 114,500 non-farm jobs to their payrolls. The leisure and hospitality sector saw the most year-to-year growth. The trade, transportation, and utilities sector, along with the education and health services sectors, accounted for the next highest job gains.
The seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for the nation also increased in August. When compared to July’s revised rate, the statistic increased by 0.2 of a percentage point to 3.7%.
September is National Workforce Development Month and the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development offers online and in-person resources for job seekers. TNWorkReady.com allows users to navigate the available assistance and programs.
Tennessee has nearly 80 American Job Centers across the state and six mobile American Job Centers that take job seeker services into communities.
The state of Tennessee will release the unemployment data for each of the 95 counties on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 1:30 p.m. CDT.
