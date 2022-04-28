The unemployment rate continued to fall for McMinn and Meigs counties for the month of March.
According to the State of Tennessee, the unemployment rate for the month of March in McMinn County was 3.3%, which is a 0.3% decrease from the previous month’s rate of 3.6%.
Meigs County had a March rate of 3.6%, which is a 0.4% drop from the county’s previous rate of 4%.
State Statistical Analyst Patrick Todd noted the decrease was within expectations for the month of March.
“It does look like more people have found work, which is driving the numbers down some,” Todd said. “Sometimes this is caused by people dropping out of the labor force, which isn’t as rosy of a picture, but this is due to the number employed going up, which is a very good thing.”
In addition to the number of employed people going up, the number of jobs within the county has also increased.
“Looking ahead to next month, things should look pretty similar to this month’s numbers,” he noted. “Usually in April there isn’t a lot of movement and if there is it tends to go more into a downward movement, but I don’t think it would go much lower.”
Due to the recent announcement from Waupaca Foundry in Etowah that it is idling several of its operations, Todd noted that the local area would see an unusual increase in the unemployment numbers for McMinn and, potentially, surrounding counties once that becomes effective.
“That is something that we will need to keep an eye on because it will certainly impact McMinn County,” he noted. “There is no way of telling how much of an impact it will have, but it is a very large employer so I’m sure we will see a jump.”
Currently McMinn and Meigs counties, along with surrounding areas, have also reported an increase in available jobs.
“It looks like all the counties have shown more available jobs, which could really help,” Todd said. “Rates are currently getting pretty low, which is good given the past few years, so I think for now things should follow a more traditional outlook.”
The unemployment rate for the state of Tennessee for the month of March was 3%, which is a 0.3% decrease from the state’s previous rate of 3.3%.
The national rate also declined, dropping from 4.1% in February to 3.8% in March.
Across the state, the rate fell in 92 counties, while increasing in two and holding steady in one.
That leaves the rate at less than 5% in 93 counties and between 5% and 10% in two. None are above 10%.
The rate increases happened in Cannon County (up 0.1% to 2.5%) and Moore County (up 0.1% to 1.9%), while it stayed the same in Grundy County (4%).
The lowest rate statewide belongs to Moore County, despite the slight increase, and Williamson County, which are both at 1.9%. The highest rate in the state is shared between Cocke and Perry counties at 5.2%.
Around the area, Bradley County fell 0.6% to a rate of 3%, Hamilton County dropped 0.5% to a rate of 2.9%, Loudon County declined by 0.1% for a rate of 2.7%, Monroe County decreased 0.2% to a rate of 2.7%, Polk County fell 0.2% to a rate of 3.2%, Rhea County dropped 0.2% to a rate of 3.4% and Roane County declined 0.2% for a rate of 3%.
