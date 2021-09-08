With just three months until the Dec. 3 application deadline, tnAchieves still needs more than 8,000 volunteer mentors to meet student demand across the state.
tnAchieves officials noted that many students will require additional layers of support beyond that of a scholarship and they seek to provide this support by pairing TN Promise students with a local volunteer mentor. Mentors commit one hour per month to ensure every student has a local advocate who provides support, encouragement and guidance through the college-going process.
“tnAchieves is proud to have more than 9,000 local volunteers who advocate for higher education in their community,” said tnAchieves Executive Director Krissy DeAlejandro. “The encouragement and compassion from someone volunteering simply because they care about their community and the success of its students is an irreplaceable piece of our work. With the sharp decline in Tennessee’s college-going rate, there has never been a more important time to engage with our students.”
In 2022, mentors will be provided the option to meet with their students either in-person or online. tnAchieves will host open house sessions in communities across the state where mentors and students can choose to gather in person to get to know one another.
All mentors will continue to have access to tnAchieves CONNECT, a virtual mentoring platform that offers safe, online connections between mentors and students. tnAchieves CONNECT had 84% of mentors reporting that it has added value to their work with students.
“We are excited to be able to offer mentors a choice in meeting style in 2022,” said tnAchieves Director of Mentors Tyler Ford. “We recognize that many prefer a virtual meeting format and will continue to offer that using tnAchieves CONNECT. We know that oftentimes there is no replacement for an in-person connection and are looking forward to seeing mentors and students gather together in person again. Regardless of which meeting format mentors choose, tnAchieves will support and offer resources to ensure that connection is successful!”
All tnAchieves mentors are required to complete a one-hour training and undergo a background check. Those interested in learning more or applying can visit www.tnAchieves.org/mentors
tnAchieves is a 501(c)3 non-profit that has been providing scholarships with mentor support since 2008. To learn more about tnAchieves, or apply to mentor, visit tnAchieves.org or contact Tyler Ford at tyler@tnAchieves.org
TN Promise provides every high school senior the opportunity to attend a community or technical college tuition free. The scholarship application is available for students beginning their senior year of high school at www.tnpromise.gov
