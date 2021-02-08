A local veterans organization turned 75 years old recently.
On Jan. 30, the McMinn Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 5146 held the 75th anniversary of its initial charter, initiated on Jan. 29, 1946.
The anniversary was celebrated with a dinner, ceremony and a band performance. Numerous dignitaries also attended, including State VFW Commander Richard Lee and other VFW officials.
The ceremony began with Chaplain Bob Johnson’s prayer and then those in attendance moved on to dinner while various historical facts were given out — including that the Robert E. Lee Building in Downtown Athens was the local VFW’s first site.
Post 5146 Commander Terry Huskey also gave out awards, including one to auxiliary original charter member Ingrid Cooley.
VFW officials are currently planning future events, such as the weekly burger night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Thursday night for all community members.
