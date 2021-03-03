The power rate for March 2021 has risen just a bit compared to February for customers of both the Etowah Utilities Board (EUB) and Athens Utilities Board (AUB).
According to EUB General Manager Harold Masengil, due to an increase in the TVA fuel cost, the average EUB residential customer will see their bill hike by about 50 cents.
For AUB and its customers, March’s residential rate comes in at $0.08574, just a shade above the current February rate of $0.08530. The slight increase for AUB customers can also be found in the fuel cost adjustment by TVA as the base rate for the month is steady.
“Rates remain steady and that’s a good thing for all of us, especially with the colder weather we had in the past weeks,” AUB’s Wayne Scarbrough said.
March continues the winter rate season for distributors of TVA that sell power at retail, such as AUB. Winter rates run December through March.
AUB continues to keep a close eye on the current COVID situation.
“Certainly, folks in the senior segment of our population are beginning to get the vaccine. We look forward to when, eventually, AUB workers can get the shot and feel a bit more comfortable,” Scarbrough said.
While AUB has remained open every work day of this year, the AUB main office remains closed for foot traffic as the COVID situation continues in the Athens area.
About 83 cents of every dollar that AUB’s power division collects go to TVA for wholesale power.
