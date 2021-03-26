E-911 Board of Directors meeting originally scheduled for March 25 has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 1. This was due to the inclement weather conditions announced by the National Weather Service for this area. The weather conditions were scheduled to occur during the meeting time and a decision was made to reschedule in order for everyone to be with their family.
