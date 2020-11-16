The City of Athens’ Old Fashioned Downtown Christmas will be held on Friday, Nov. 20, at the Market Park Pavilion.
The event will run differently this year due to COVID-19, however Athens City Main Street Director Lisa Dotson hopes the citizens will still find enjoyment from the activities.
The event will start on Thursday with the Santa Shop Hop from businesses in Downtown Athens.
Stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and will allow customers to participate in a name drawing event which will contain four Main Street gift certificates at $250 each for a $1,000 value, along with one Food City gift card for $100.
On Friday, Nov. 20, at Market Park there will be the annual lighting of the Christmas Tree event at 7 p.m. along with entertainment starting at 5:30 p.m. from Miss Lisa’s Dancers. Armfield Dance Academy will follow at 6:15 p.m. and, finishing the lineup, will be Inspiration Dance Studio at 7:15 p.m. following the lighting of the Christmas Tree.
“We are very excited to host the event this year but we are sad that we cannot do it like we normally would have in the past,” Dotson said.
She said the event is very important for people and businesses in the downtown area.
“The original purpose of Old Fashioned Downtown Christmas was to boost sales for our downtown businesses during the holidays,” she explained. “We started adding and allowing craft and food vendors to the event, which made it expand so we were able to close the streets and do a full fledged festival.”
Vendors will not be participating in the festival this year due to COVID-19.
“We are not able to have those vendors participate and we are not closing the street down to do a big festival this year,” she noted. “It is sad for our small vendors because it was a big day for them and I’m sad that they cannot participate like they would normally do … I am hoping that the community will still come out and support our downtown businesses because we really want them to thrive since they had taken a hard hit this year due to COVID.”
Previously, the event would be sponsored by business owners who would “pay out of pocket” to provide gift cards for the community to win. However, this year, Main Street will be supplying the gift cards to ease the burden from the small businesses.
“We are offering four $250 gift certificates instead of one $500 certificate,” she stated. “This way we can have four people be happy instead of just one person. We will have something like a bingo card with each business’ name on it that is participating and if a shopper goes to all of those businesses between Thursday, Friday and Saturday then they will be able to submit their name for a drawing to see who the winners will be.”
Food City is also sponsoring a $100 gift card that will be distributed through the drawing.
“The drawing will probably be held on Monday,” said Dotson. “Once a shopper has completed their card they will leave it at the last store they visited. I will pick up all of the cards on Saturday from the businesses and then we will have the drawing on Monday.”
The card will contain a space for participants to place their name and phone number which will be used to contact the five winners.
The events taking place at Market Park are sponsored by the City of Athens with all of the entertainment being held underneath the pavilion.
She hopes the event will still have a large turnout this year.
“I’m hoping that people will want to get out and shop. Also I’m hoping that the family and friends of the dancers will also appear to support them and draw a crowd,” she said. “I believe people will enjoy shopping and eating in our businesses downtown and I just hope that everybody stays safe, healthy and hopeful in this holiday season.”
