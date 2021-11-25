The City of Athens Parks and Recreation Department is set to host a Merry Market event on Dec. 4 at Market Park.
The Merry Market will be a Christmas-themed farmers market that will be available from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
“This is going to be our holiday style farmers market, so we will have a lot of vendors who have craft items or things like honey, eggs and produce that is available this time of year,” said Parks and Recreation Program Coordinator Brianna Baker. “We plan to have our vendors with baked goods and I know some people make candies along with their brownies and pumpkin rolls along with people who make their own soaps, candles and play earrings.”
Baker stated they will be following the farmers market rules and the vendors will have to make their items.
“Whether it be putting wreaths together or making something from scratch,” she stated. “The event will end at 2 p.m. because there will be another event right after us, so we had to shorten our times.”
Though the market will be available to vendors who have already participated in the farmers market, new applicants are welcome for this event.
“I think we have two or three new ones who have signed up specifically because of the holiday market,” she noted. “I’m really excited because this is the first time that we are able to do the holiday market and I think this is a great opportunity for people to get gifts they never would have thought about before.”
Baker stated the vendors have expressed their interest in making this an annual event.
“I have a few that have already made plans for next year because they have plans that they couldn’t pull off on the short notice of this year,” she said. “I hope this spreads awareness on how gifted our community is because we have a lot of people who can craft or grow their own products and I really hope to show that.”
A few additional perks are currently being planned for the event as well.
“We will also be giving out hot chocolate during the market and then there will be a drop off box for letters to Santa,” Baker expressed. “For the kids who drop off letters to Santa, as long as they leave their address they should be able to get a return letter from Santa or one of his elves. Also Santa may be making an appearance at the market as well.”
