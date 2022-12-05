McMinn County Mayor John Gentry has a number of projects he’d like to see started or continue when the calendar flips over to 2023.
One of the current features on Gentry’s mind is the state of the economy.
“Things are a little uncertain. Obviously we could talk about if there would be any looming recessions out there but that is something that you are always concerned about,” Gentry said. “Right now we are still going very strong and revenue is still going very strong, so that is pretty good.”
He believes next year the citizens of McMinn County will notice movement in school improvements.
“You may see some construction as we move into a long term project to improve our school facilities,” he said. “We hope to get that kicked off in a substantial way this coming year.”
Other project goals that Gentry would like to see for next year are runway projects for the McMinn County Airport, finalizing the North Etowah Industrial Park for Piedmont Lithium’s arrival, work on recreational facilities and more.
“I would like to continue to focus on stability and for our families to improve across the county,” he noted. “We know the whole county’s success boils down to individuals and their families’ happiness.”
Gentry also believes that next year may see increased road paving.
“In addition to that we hope to see broadband expansion, which is a personal goal of mine,” he stated. “We hope to see fiber being hung as we approved monies for that project.”
He believes those topics will be the highlight of things to come next year.
“We have the election behind us and now all of our communities are moving forward together,” he expressed. “We live in a wonderful place and we have had a lot of people move here, so we are growing.”
One of the key features to the growth has been Bicentennial Park, which brings in large crowds of people nationwide to McMinn County.
The Layman Expo Center, located in Athens Regional Park, is also a large contributor of nationwide visitation for many other types of events.
“In addition to the Bicentennial Park, the expo center has seen a lot of use,” he noted. “The expo center hosts a lot of dog shows, horse shows and it draws in a lot of people from around the country to participate in those events.”
