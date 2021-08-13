Crews from the USDA Forest Service will be inventorying stream crossings in and around the Cherokee National Forest from Aug. 16-28.
The inventory is part of a larger joint chiefs’ project that aims to improve culverts and other stream crossings to strengthen infrastructure, reduce flood risks and improve habitat for native and endangered species.
“These local partnerships bring a lot of value to our county and everyone involved,” said Monroe County Road Superintendent Steve Teague. “This inventory effort will really help us to improve our roads and reduce the damage done by flooding.”
“This project provides an opportunity for the county to work with other government agencies to take a more proactive approach to improving our infrastructure and reducing road maintenance needs while identifying methods that are less impactful on the environment,” said Polk County Road Superintendent Roy Thomason.
The bulk of the inventory will be done in Polk and Monroe counties, with some work also being done in McMinn County. The goal is to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the state of existing stream crossings to help prioritize efforts to improve infrastructure and habitat.
The inventory is helpful, according to officials, in making sure future improvements are being made in the right places for maximum benefit for public safety and stream habitat.
The project is being supported by 17 cooperating agencies and organizations and is funded in part by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Tallassee Fund. Forest Service staff will be doing the inventory itself.
