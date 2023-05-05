Several Englewood Elementary School 8th graders took a trip back in time into their family history recently, discovering some things they didn’t know previously.
Susie Lee had her 8th grade U.S. History class take some time after they finished TCAP assessment tests to delve into their background and find out more about themselves and their past. The genealogy project stretched back as far as the Civil War and even some into the Revolutionary War and before.
“Many have found not only relatives from (the Civil War) period, but also from the Revolutionary War,” Lee said.
She said she also instructed the students to look for interesting stories they could discover about some of their ancestors.
“The stories were very educational and something the students enjoyed the most,” she noted.
Samuel Miller said his family reached into Bradley County and he was able to find a particular incident that took place during the Civil War.
He said his family farm at the time was in a “no man’s land” between the battling armies. However, some Confederate soldiers appeared one day and demanded the residents turn over some horses and mules.
Miller’s ancestor responded by shooting one of the generals and driving the rest off his farm, temporarily. Knowing trouble might return, the family slipped off to their neighbor’s barn and, sure enough, that night they saw their house set aflame.
Brooke Martin also found an interesting story about one of her ancestors, noting that circumstances had led him to kill several of what he termed “bad people.” She said she wasn’t able to uncover what led to the killings.
However, he was driven from the local area and took a train to Texas. Upon arriving, he suspected that he would be sought after there, so he and his wife eluded authorities by him dressing as a woman and his wife dressing as a man.
The duo slipped away and Martin said neither was ever caught.
Along with that, Martin said she also discovered that she is distantly related to Tennessee and Texas legend Davy Crockett, who grew up in Tennessee and was killed during the Battle of the Alamo.
Martin also was able to learn the first relative of hers who arrived in America, as the person emigrated here from Bermuda in the 1600s.
Another relative, John Stiles, served as a sergeant in the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War and she had three more relatives serve in the armed forces — William Lacewell was a private in the Civil War, William Martin was a private during the War of 1812 and Luther Martin was a sergeant during the Vietnam War who was captured and later escaped.
Ray Steiner, who discovered she and Martin are related, said she was able to trace her ancestry back to the first Steiner to arrive in America. Henry Steiner was from Germany and emigrated to Philadelphia, later fighting in the Revolutionary War during battles including King’s Mountain.
Another student, Brody Turpin, learned that a former future president had spent the night at his ancestor’s house.
His great aunt, Etta Turpin was born in 1878 and, during her childhood, she would ride horses to the train station. During one trip, she met a lawyer who would later find himself rooming at her house for the night. That lawyer was then-future president Woodrow Wilson.
Ana Patel was able to trace her roots back to India as her grandparents came to this country in pursuit of education and “to start a better life.” Her father was around 15 at the time of the move and she said her great grandparents were already here, having come to the United States in the 1800s.
Her last name, she said, means “village headman,” farmer” or “little head.” Farmer, in this case, meaning someone who owns land. The name, she said, comes from Gujarat, “a common, popular Indo-European language spoken in western India.” Her father is originally from the Indian state Gujarat, where that last name is common.
Landon Fasig said after some research he determined that he is related to Kentucky adventurer Daniel Boone on his father’s side. He was able to go further back than that, finding his family traces to Exeter, England in the 1500s.
“It feels pretty good,” Fasig said of learning his relation to Boone.
Lillianna Hernandez’s father came to the U.S. from Mexico to help his family of roughly a dozen siblings. His mother was in college at the time and happened to be with a few friends when they walked by Hernandez’s father and his cousins. One of the girls wanted to meet one of the men, so Hernandez’s mother, who spoke Spanish, initiated the conversation. As it turned out, Hernandez’s parents were the ones to fall for each other.
Kira Hope also noted that she discovered veterans in her family tree as well.
Three of her ancestors — Samuel, Andrew and Hardin Hope — lived in the era of the Civil War. Samuel, she said, was known as a “quiet person who would help others” while Andrew was shot and killed in the war. Hardin seemingly survived it, she said, as he eventually would marry twice over the course of his life.
Brianna Curtis found that her family had emigrated to the United States in the early 1900s from Sardinia. Her great-great-grandmother, Curtis said, lived past 100 years old, but that long life led her to have to bury all but one of her children. Curtis noted her ancestor was said to have died of heartbreak from it.
Collin McLemore said he was able to trace his family back to 1906 as well.
Lily Rucker has ancestors from England on her mother’s side, dating as far back as the 1700s. Once they arrived in the states, one ancestor served in the Revolutionary War, while another was a Confederate soldier in the Civil War who died prior to getting his war pension. Another relative served in the Vietnam War, she said.
Nevaeh Arden said her family history was tough to trace as several had moved away and seemingly “vanished.”
However, one story she was able to uncover was a time when her father and brother took in a stray cat that was injured. After nursing it back to health, they found the cat was rather large with a mean demeanor. Her father referred to it as “the biggest cat he ever saw” and noted that it would fight and chase dogs in the area.
After each of the men were clawed by the cat, suffering blood poisoning and scars, they began to suspect it may be a bobcat. Arden said she never met the cat.
