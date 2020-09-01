The Athens Walmart recently awarded the McMinn County Education Foundation (MCEF) with a $1,000 grant to use for the McMinn County Adult Education program.
The adult education is a program under the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) in Athens. This program empowers individuals to become self-sufficient by providing the basic skills and knowledge necessary to earn their High School Equivalency® Diploma, which helps them to meet their educational and career goals.
The classes in McMinn County are held at 714 Clark Street. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, one must call (745-5111) to make an appointment to schedule an orientation to get started with the free classes. The classes are being held virtually right now because of the virus.
Haley, April or Angela at the adult education center will tell students how to access the classes.
In 2019 there were 73 graduates of this program. Of those, 24 are now enrolled at TCAT or college, 37 have either been promoted or found new jobs. Ten of the graduates were inmates at the McMinn County Justice Center.
McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy has reported that the recidivism rate among the inmates who received their diploma is only 25% compared to 60% of the general population of inmates once released. These graduates can now provide for their families at a better level than before.
The Walmart Grant helped to purchase Chromebooks, a WiFi Booster (students can access the internet in the center’s parking lot), sneeze guards, face shields, masks, hand sanitizer and a lot of cleaning and sanitizing supplies to use during the COVID-19 virus.
“Thank you from the MCEF to Scott Owens, manager of the Athens Walmart for being such a great advocate of our community,” stated a news release about the award.
