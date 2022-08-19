The Meigs County Sheriff’s Department saw a jump in its clearance rate by 20% last year according to the annual Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Crime in Tennessee report.
Meigs County Sheriff Jackie Melton stated that he was pleased with the department’s new clearance rate, which now stands above 50%.
“From the past we had I feel really good about it,” Melton said. “This has been pretty good for us to clear a lot of our case.”
The Meigs County Sheriff’s Department reported a total of 359 cases last year with 187 reported cleared, while in 2020 the department reported 494 total offenses with 154 reported cleared.
The department made 184 arrests last year and 189 arrests in 2020, giving the department a clearance rate of 52.09% for 2021 and 31.17% in 2020.
The TBI collects crime data from each department across the state for its annual Crime in Tennessee report. TBI officials stress each year that those numbers should only be used to track a department’s progress each year, not to compare one department to another.
“We are working more hours and trying to get more things done,” Melton said. “This helps us keep track of what we need to focus on and it shows that we have improved a lot over the past few years and that has me tickled to death.”
He believes the report helps the department know specific areas to focus on.
“I think most of it is theft and drugs,” he noted. “We try to concentrate on that more to keep those types of crimes off our streets. If we get help from the public by reporting any strange vehicles or activities in the area then we can help prevent a lot of this. It will not completely stop it but we can create a good deterrent.”
According to the TBI report, there were 55 total domestic violence reports in 2021 for the Meigs County Sheriff’s Department with 42 of them cleared.
In 2020, there were 44 reported domestic violence incidents with 27 of them cleared.
The majority of the domestic violence reports were in simple assaults in 2021, with 28 reported offenses reported and 20 cleared.
The number of aggravated assaults for last year was 24 reported offenses and 20 cleared.
In non-domestic violence crimes against people, aggravated assault and simple assault were the highest reported offenses with 42 reported incidents of aggravated assault, which had 30 cleared incidents, and 38 reported offenses of simple assault that had 29 offenses cleared.
In 2020, there were 48 aggravated assaults reported and 28 cleared, while there were 49 simple assaults reported and 21 cleared in 2021.
In the crimes against property category, the largest sub-categories were motor vehicle theft and theft — all other larceny.
The number of motor vehicle thefts last year was 43 with 10 incidents reported clear, while in 2020 the number of motor vehicle thefts was 49 with six reported cleared.
In the theft — all other larceny category the number of reported incidents in 2021 was 42 with one reported cleared, which is almost half of what the department encountered in 2020 with the number of reported incidents being 80 and the number of cleared incidents being two.
Crimes against society had two categories that showed the most impact: drug/narcotic violations and drug/narcotic equipment violations.
Last year the Meigs County Sheriff’s Department reported 54 drug/narcotic violations with 44 being reported as cleared and 44 reported drug/narcotic equipment violations with 10 being reported as cleared.
In 2020, the department reported a total of 53 drug/narcotic violations with 47 being cleared and a total of 32 drug/narcotic equipment violations with 28 being cleared.
