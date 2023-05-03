Matt Siniard has officially started work as the new parks and recreation director for the City of Athens.
The position became available after the previous director, Austin Fesmire, retired in December.
“I am extremely excited to be the new director for the City of Athens,” Siniard said. “This is a new opportunity for me. I’ve been in parks and recs for five or six years now in a full time capacity, but I’ve been a part of parks and recreation my whole life.”
He noted that as a teenager he worked as a lifeguard for the parks and recreation department in the town where he grew up.
“I’m really excited to be here in Athens. I’m from Georgia and this is a great opportunity to build upon a great recreation department that has already been established,” he expressed. “I can’t wait to work off of what has already been here and make it my own.”
Siniard stated that he is an “athlete by trade” and always enjoyed outdoor activities, making the parks and recreation department a perfect fit for his career.
“It comes natural,” Siniard said. “A lot of this is getting both myself and the community active. In fact, that is a staple for the job.”
According to Siniard, he has had a history visiting the City of Athens and obtained a stronger tie to Athens when he met his wife.
“We used to come to Mayfield when I was a kid and I really got to know the City of Athens firsthand when I started dating my wife because she is an Athenian born and raised,” he noted. “When we dated I would visit her here and I fell in love with the city.”
Siniard’s hope for his new position is to expand upon the city’s current features and eventually add new programs, along with renovating existing parks and hopefully creating new parks.
He grew up in Cartersville, Georgia and went to Berry College where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree.
“My first two years out of college I was actually a teacher in Calhoun, Georgia,” he noted. “Then I started working for the City of Cartersville Parks and Recreation, then in 2020 I became the head coach of a year-round USA swim team. I kind of worked in the same area my whole life so this job is my first position outside of Georgia.”
His hobbies include outdoor activities such as walking, working out, swimming, hunting, fishing, spending time with his family and seeing new movies.
“I am extremely thankful for the City of Athens and Interim City Manager Mike Keith,” he expressed. “I want to thank him personally for giving me the opportunity to work here in Athens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.