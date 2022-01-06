The litigants in the upcoming trial of Glenn Whiting against the City of Athens have been modified since the lawsuit was originally filed.
The suit brought by Glenn Whiting against the City of Athens, City Attorney Chris Trew and City Manager C. Seth Sumner alleging that they violated his free speech rights by retaliating against him is set to begin on Monday, Jan. 10, in United States District Court before U.S. District Judge Travis R. McDonough.
The trial will be held in Chattanooga starting at 9 a.m. Monday in the Eastern District of Tennessee’s Southern Division court. Several court filings indicated the trial would be held in Knoxville, which oversees the Eastern District’s Northern Division, but this is not the case.
Whiting’s complaint alleges that the city’s condemnation of a building located at 213 Pope Avenue was a retaliatory action against Whiting because of comments he made about city officials. The city argues that the order to demolish the building was “reasonable and supported by the evidence.”
According to the final pretrial order, “on May 21, 2019, City of Athens Codes Enforcement Officer Matthew Gravley issued a notice of violation regarding the property located at 213 Pope Avenue” in Athens, which is owned by ARD Property Management — a former plaintiff in the case. On Aug. 2, 2019, a notice of hearing was served and then a condemnation hearing was held on Aug. 30, 2019. An order then came down on Sept. 25, 2019 that the property was deemed “unsafe, unsanitary and dangerous and unfit for human habitation, or use in general.” No one from ARD Property Management attended the condemnation hearing. Then, in October of 2019, Whiting “painted a sign on a building located on Jackson Street in Athens.”
As originally filed, this case involved two plaintiffs: Whiting and ARD Property Management; and three defendants: the City of Athens, Sumner and Trew, with the plaintiffs suing Sumner and Trew in both their individual and official capacities.
A memorandum opinion from McDonough filed on Dec. 22 addressed the city’s motion for summary judgment in the case. This motion was “granted in part and denied in part.”
The motion argued that Sumner and Trew “are entitled to qualified immunity.”
McDonough’s memorandum stated: “The doctrine of qualified immunity ‘shields governmental officials from monetary damages as long as their actions did not violate clearly established statutory or constitutional rights of which a reasonable person would have known.’ … In deciding whether a defendant is entitled to qualified immunity at the summary-judgment stage, the Court employs a two-part test, which may be conducted in either order. … The Court must determine whether the facts, viewed in the light most favorable to the plaintiff, show that the official violated a constitutional right. … Also, if a constitutional right was violated, the Court must determine whether the right was clearly established at the time the violation occurred.”
The memo further stated: “Principally, there is an issue of fact as to whether there was probable cause to condemn the Pope Avenue building, and, if so, whether the officials nonetheless typically exercise their discretion not to condemn buildings, even when they have probable cause to do so. … Sumner and Trew are entitled to qualified immunity because, even if they did violate Whiting’s constitutional rights, those rights were not clearly established. … To support the proposition that Sumner and Trew violated a clearly established right, Plaintiffs would need to show that, under these facts, the condemnation was entirely frivolous and that the officials did not have probable cause to condemn the Pope Avenue building. … Plaintiffs have not done so. … and the Court has not found it through independent research.”
Therefore, the motion to dismiss Sumner and Trew personally as defendants was granted.
The defense’s motion further argued that “there is insufficient evidence to impose municipal liability based on Sumner and Trew’s actions.”
The defendants also sought summary judgment in regard to the portion of the suit against the city itself and Sumner and Trew in their professional capacities.
On that argument, McDonough’s memo stated: “In this case, there is a genuine issue of material fact as to whether Sumner and Trew’s retaliatory actions were attributable to a City ‘custom, policy, or practice.’ … there is still a factual dispute as to whether the condemnation of the Pope Avenue building, if the jury finds it to be retaliatory, amounts to a ‘custom, policy, or practice’ because of Sumner’s role as City Manager, a position with policymaking authority for the City. … Sumner acted as the administrative hearing officer, a final policymaker for the City, when he issued the order finding that the Pope Avenue building was unfit for human occupation or use and ordering that it be removed or demolished. … Under these facts, a reasonable jury could find that the single instance of retaliatory condemnation amounted to a City policy because Sumner had final policy-making authority to issue the condemnation decision.”
McDonough did not grant the motion on this instance.
The defense motion also requested summary judgment regarding ARD Property Management as a named plaintiff in the case by stating, in part: “ARD Properties cannot demonstrate that it engaged in any protected activity or speech.”
McDonough’s opinion responded: “Plaintiffs cite no cases supporting the proposition that a trustee can speak for the trust, and the Court has found none. Similarly, Plaintiffs cite no record evidence to support the proposition that the Trust itself, rather than Whiting engaged in any protected activity. … Therefore, the Court will grant Defendants’ motion for summary judgment on ARD Properties’ First Amendment retaliation claim.”
That decision removed ARD as a plaintiff in the case.
Regarding Whiting’s individual claim of retaliation against himself, the city argued “Whiting was not the owner of the Pope Avenue building, not a trustee, and had no ownership interest in the property, so he cannot establish standing to bring this suit because he suffered no injury.”
McDonough’s memo stated: “Because Whiting has shown a factual dispute as to whether he held legal title to the Pope Avenue building as a trustee, he has satisfied his burden to show standing at this stage in the litigation. … It is undisputed (that) Donald and Connie Ammerman, Whiting’s father-in-law and wife, respectively, were trustees of ARD Properties. … Even if Whiting was not a trustee of the Pope Avenue property, he can still establish standing because the chilling effect on Whiting’s exercise of his constitutional rights is, itself, an injury sufficient to confer standing as long as it is ‘distinct and palpable.’ … Therefore, the chilling effect in this case is a sufficiently concrete injury to confer standing as to Whiting’s claims.”
Regarding the connection between Whiting’s actions and the building condemnation, McDonough stated: “Whiting has raised a genuine issue of material fact as to whether retaliatory motive was the cause of the condemnation and demolition of the Pope Avenue building. There is record evidence that similarly-situated buildings were not condemned, and even if they were, they were never demolished. … Whiting has raised a genuine issue of material fact on all elements of his First Amendment retaliation claim against the City, so the Court will DENY IN PART Defendant’s motion for summary judgment … on this claim.”
Finally, the defense motion argued “that the Court should grant summary judgment on Plaintiffs’ declaratory and injunctive relief claims because they are predicated on violations of Whiting’s constitutional rights,” with McDonough stating in his opinion: “the Court has denied in part Defendants’ motion for summary judgment with respect to Whiting First Amendment retaliation claim, so his declaratory and injunctive relief claims predicated on that retaliation can also go forward. … Because the Court found that ARD Properties’ First Amendment retaliation claim could not survive summary judgment, however, the Court will GRANT IN PART Defendants’ motion with respect to ARD Properties’ declaratory and injunctive relief claims.”
McDonough’s conclusion summarized his orders as follows: “the Court GRANTS IN PART Defendants’ motion for summary judgment … with respect to all claims against individual Defendants Sumner and Trew, all claims brought by Plaintiff ARD Properties, and Plaintiffs’ procedural due process claim, and these claims are DISMISSED WITH PREJUDICE. The Court will DENY IN PART Defendants’ motion for summary judgment … with respect to Whiting’s First Amendment retaliation and declaratory and injunctive relief claims.”
