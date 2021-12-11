Several goals have been completed this year in Englewood and more are on the table for 2022, according to Town Manager Joe Cline.
Cline said the city has managed to accomplish several of its goals this year.
“We were able to get some work done on the inflow and infiltration problem, we cleaned up our financial situation and that is looking a lot better,” Cline said. “Things are slowly starting to get back to what we call normal with the activities in town and that type of thing.”
The town also was able to complete some paving projects that have been on the back burner for a while.
Looking ahead, Cline believes that next year will go “really well” for the Town of Englewood.
“We have applied for some additional grant funding to continue the inflow and infiltration work that will hopefully get us off of the sewer moratorium that we have been under,” he expressed. “There are a few businesses starting to look to locate here, so I feel the future is very bright for us.”
Cline expressed his interest in wanting to see additional businesses come to the town of Englewood.
“We are working on things but one that I would really like to see is some kind of market so that the residents here wouldn’t have to drive to Madisonville, Athens or Etowah if they needed a few items,” Cline stated. “I think that would do very well and we also would like to continue to improve our roads and to continue working on our sewer system because, even if we get out from under the moratorium, there will be a lot of work that will still need to be done on a year to year basis.”
Currently Cline wished all of the residents of Englewood happy holidays and a “wonderful” new year.
“I hope they are looking forward to the new year as much as we are,” he expressed. “I think coming out of this pandemic it is time now for everybody to start pulling together and begin to have a brighter outlook. I really want people to have a positive outlook not only for where Englewood is going but for their county and their state because I do believe there are brighter days ahead.”
