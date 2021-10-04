CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc., the parent company of CapStar Bank, has been named to the Piper Sandler Bank & Thrift Sm-All Stars Class of 2021.
The award recognizes CapStar as one of a group of only 35 small-cap banks and thrifts in the country and is presented to recognize top performance among peer financial institutions.
To earn Sm-All Star status, companies must have a market cap below $2.5 billion and clear numerous hurdles related to profitability, credit quality, capital strength and growth, including outperforming industry medians in return on average equity and deposit, loan and earnings per share growth.
“To be named among only 15 first-year Piper Sandler Sm-All Star award recipients across the country is a tremendous honor,” said Tim Schools, CapStar’s president and CEO. “Our company’s progress is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our team as they’ve worked tirelessly to execute our strategy during an unusually challenging year.”
Piper Sandler is an investment banking firm and broker-dealer focused on the financial services sector.
