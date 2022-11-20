Jason Holliman, the president of Citizens National Bank, has been named the company’s new CEO.
Holliman replaces David Verble, who recently announced his retirement.
Holliman, who also will retain his title as president, has been with Citizens National Bank (CNB) for eight years.
“CNB has been serving our local communities for nearly five decades,” Holliman said. “Our longevity and success are the result of our unwavering commitment to providing customers with sound financial advice, innovative products and services, convenient delivery channels and leading-edge technology and security.
“Everything from our branches and call center to our board of directors is located right here in Sevier, Knox, Jefferson, McMinn or Hamblen counties,” Holliman added.
Holliman, a certified public accountant, graduated from Tennessee Tech University in 2002 with majors in accounting and finance. He joined the Chattanooga accounting firm Hazlett, Lewis & Bieter that year as an auditor, primarily auditing banks in North Georgia and East Tennessee.
He joined Citizens National Bank in 2014 as chief financial officer and senior vice president and was responsible for the finance and purchasing departments. He was promoted to bank president in 2018.
In addition to being a CPA and a member of both the Tennessee Society of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, he is a certified valuation analyst and is a member of the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts. He also is a member of the board of directors of the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce.
Holliman has been married to his wife, Julie, for almost 32 years. They have one son, Braden. The family enjoys University of Tennessee football and basketball, and Holliman enjoys cycling and playing the guitar.
