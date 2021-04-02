Athens native Katy Byrd recently learned that she has secured a Family Medicine residency at Providence Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska.
Byrd will earn her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University in May.
Upon the completion of medical school, physicians must complete a residency to obtain their license to practice medicine in the United States. Residencies typically last three to seven years, depending on the specialty.
During their final year of medical school, student doctors apply and interview for residencies. Once they’ve completed their interviews, the student doctor ranks their preferred programs and the programs rank their preferred candidates they’ve interviewed.
The National Resident Matching Program (NRMP) uses an algorithm to “match” candidates with programs based on the rankings submitted by the students and programs. On March 19, medical students around the country celebrated “Match Day” as they learned where they’d secured residencies.
“We are extremely proud of our student doctors,” said Shane Speights, D.O., dean of NYITCOM at A-State. “This has been a unique and challenging year in all walks of life and these students have worked incredibly hard to secure these positions. We’re excited to watch them continue their medical education and we’re confident they will represent our institution well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.