With the first vote on the city’s 2022-2023 budget upcoming, the Athens City Council discussed a more than quarter-million dollar expenditure on pickleball courts last week.
Plans have been in place to add between eight and 16 pickleball courts in the area beside Ingleside School in a space that could otherwise hold about four tennis courts.
The total cost for that project would come out to $375,000 regardless of whether the final number of courts is eight or 16. During last Monday’s regular study session, City Manager C. Seth Sumner pointed out these courts would serve a lot more people at one time than tennis courts would.
“On tennis courts, if you’ve got full teams playing on all of those, you’ve got 16 folks playing,” he said. “On a pickleball court, you’ve got 64 people playing.”
The question of the number of courts that would be installed would be determined if the project moves forward.
“It depends on how much space we’ll have there,” Sumner said. “We’ll have to get the topography laid out.”
While there was interest from the council members on adding the courts, the price caused some concern among at least one of them.
“I’m not against having pickleball courts there, I don’t know about putting that kind of money into it right now,” Council Member Frances Witt McMahan said. “I know there are some people who play and it’s important to them.”
Sumner noted that the courts would all be done at the same time and would all be professionally rated.
“It wouldn’t cut something else,” he said of spending the money on the courts. “What are all our other priorities? That’s up to the council to decide that. There are plenty of other projects.”
Witt McMahan concluded that she’s undecided on the matter.
“I’m not able to make that decision right now,” she said. “I just don’t know where I stand.”
However, Council Member Dick Pelley said he sees a lot of positives in the potential project.
“I would support 16 — I think they’ll be well used,” he said.
“I think they will too,” Vice Mayor Mark Lockmiller agreed. “I think this can bring in money. It won’t bring in the 375 in the first year, but there is potential to at least cut into that 375.”
Lockmiller added that he sees the potential for extensive use of the courts.
“I think people will play on them and not just people from McMinn County, I think people from surrounding counties will come, which would mean more tax dollars.”
No decision was made during the study session and the first of two votes on the budget is scheduled for Tuesday night.
According to USA Pickleball, the sport “combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong” on a “badminton-sized court and slightly modified tennis net.”
Players use a paddle and plastic ball with holes. USA Pickleball credits its invention with a trio of fathers in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, near Seattle, Washington.
A pickleball court is 20 feet wide by 44 feet long, which USA Pickleball notes is the same size as a doubles badminton court.
