A customer of Athens Utilities Board (AUB) has reported that she got a phone call earlier this week from someone who was looking to scam her.
The call showed an actual extension from AUB, though not the well-known 745-4501.
“The caller somehow used a 507 number with an extension that is indeed attached to one of our engineering technician’s phone numbers here at AUB,” said AUB’s Wayne Scarbrough. “That’s not an unusual tactic.”
The customer received a call that showed on her answering machine as “Athens Utilities” and advised her that her “financial status and iPhone had been compromised” and presumably offered more information for the customer to follow, Scarbrough said.
The customer said she was aware of the scam immediately, having heard of similar scams in the past and because she does not have or use an iPhone.
“AUB simply doesn’t make calls like this to customers. We never call a customer about their phones or other devices. The best thing to do with a call like this is to hang up and report the call if you feel warranted,” he said.
Scarbrough said that AUB calls to homes will be about that home’s utilities or an associated issue. It will be clear that the call is from the local utility.
“Moreover, we never call and ask a person to pay us over the phone. If you ever question a call presumably from AUB, ask for the caller’s name and then give us a call back at 745-4501 with that information,” Scarbrough advised.
