Board of Education will hold an Executive Committee meeting on Monday, May 23, at 10 a.m. at the McMinn County Center for Educational Excellence.
County Commission’s Budget and Audit committees will meet in a called session on Monday, May 23, at noon in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse. The purpose of this meeting is to present the audited financial statements for FY 2020-2021 to the Audit Committee and to present the proposed revenues and requested expenditures for FY 2022-2023 to the Budget Committee.
McMinn County School Board and County Commission to hold joint school facility renovation meeting on Monday, May 23, at 5 p.m. at Englewood Elementary School.
Library Board will meet on Monday, May 23, at 6 p.m. at E.G. Fisher Public Library, located at 1289 Ingleside Avenue in Athens. This meeting is open to the public.
Election Commission will hold a called meeting on Thursday, May 26, at 5 p.m. in the Conference Room of the McMinn County Courthouse. The purpose of the meeting is to appoint election officials and lock absentee ballot boxes for the Aug. 4 elections.
ETOWAH
Utilities Board will meet on Monday, May 23, at 6 p.m. at the Etowah Community Center.
City Commission will meet on Monday, May 23, at 6:30 p.m. at the Etowah Community Center.
