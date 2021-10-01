The McMinn County Commission has unanimously accepted a sizable grant to help fund improvements at the North Etowah Industrial Park.
At last week’s meeting, the commission approved a resolution to accept a $500,000 Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant, which requires a 50% local match. The ARC approved the grant application from the county, which came on recommendation from the State of Tennessee.
“We have committed to some sizable grant matches,” said McMinn County Mayor John Gentry prior to the vote. “We were awarded this grant, but need commission approval to accept the $500,000 and to use our $500,000 from capital outlay and our hotel/motel industrial development (fund).”
McMinn County Economic Development Authority (MCEDA) Executive Director Lindsey Ferguson attended the meeting to provide an update on the progress of work at the North Etowah Industrial Park.
Last year, the county was awarded a $725,000 Tennessee Valley Authority InvestPrep grant. A subsequent application for an EDA grant was unsuccessful.
“The ARC (grant) is one step closer to filling in the gap for funding,” said Ferguson.
A site development grant is currently under consideration that would help fund an industrial access road from Highway 30 to the industrial park.
“It’s for County Road 608 — the utility improvements and the right-of-way acquisition there,” said Ferguson.
Ferguson added the current site development grant application has been delayed, but she expects approval from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) by the end of the year. Then next spring, the county plans to reapply for the site development grant at the maximum award of $2 million.
Upon approval of the current site development grant, the county can begin land acquisition.
“We’ll be acquiring just the rights-of-way of the property owners along County Road 608 to get us that second entrance into the park, which will reduce travel time from the interstate down to seven miles,” said Ferguson. “That is really a big selling factor for prospective industries.
“Once we get that done, then we’re going to focus on using the grant money we’ve already been allocated to focus on site development,” she continued.
Ferguson noted that the North Etowah site has received significant interest from industrial prospects recently.
“We have had conversations with the state, as well,” she said. “North Etowah is the prime site in the state right now for a site of its size. When you add in the rail access that North Etowah has; it’s one of two to three sites in the state that has rail access that has that amount of acreage. It’s high on the radar for the state as well as TVA to help us get it funded as far as any grading work and site development work that needs to be done, which will hopefully, in turn, land an industry at that site.”
Gentry said the county’s goal is to develop an 850,000-square-foot, pad-ready site. Ferguson added that, if an industry commits to the park prior to completion of this pad-ready site, the plan can be adjusted to accommodate that industry.
