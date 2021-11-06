With one month until the Dec. 3 mentor recruitment deadline, tnAchieves needs 4,200 additional volunteer mentors to support the graduating Class of 2022.
The TN Promise Class of 2022 has returned to pre-pandemic applicant numbers, meaning that more volunteer mentors are needed to guide and support Tennessee’s high school seniors as they transition from high school to college.
Currently, tnAchieves is approximately 750 mentors behind in the mentor recruitment process compared to last year. With limited time until the deadline, volunteers are needed now to ensure the Class of 2022 has access to a local support system.
“As we work to reverse the sharp decline in college enrollment caused by the pandemic, volunteer mentors will play an essential role for our students,” said tnAchieves Executive Director Krissy DeAlejandro. “Our volunteer mentors set our program apart from other scholarships across the country. They encourage and support. They normalize college, which is vital considering many of our students are the first in their families to attend college. With fewer students making the leap to college, there has never been a more critical time than this year to give back to our communities.”
In 2022, mentors will have the choice to serve their students virtually or in person, entirely dependent on their personal preference.
“tnAchieves is excited to give mentors flexibility in how they meet with their students next year,” said tnAchieves Director of Mentors Tyler Ford. “While many mentors found great success serving their students virtually in 2021, we also know that there is often no replacement for an in-person connection. Regardless of how a mentor prefers to meet with their students, we will provide them the resources and support necessary to build an effective connection.”
Mentors spend about one hour per month reminding students of important deadlines, serving as a trusted college resource and, most importantly, encouraging students to reach their full potential.
Volunteer mentors will receive a handbook and training before working with students. Those interested in applying or learning more can visit www.tnAchieves.org/mentors/apply
tnAchieves is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that has been providing scholarships with mentor support since 2008. For questions about the tnAchieves mentoring program, email or call Ford at tyler@tnAchieves.org or 309-945-3446.
