McMinn County never lost its confidence Saturday night.
Not when it conceded the first goal early. Not when Franklin County tied it with less than eight minutes left in regulation. And not when the Class AAA Sectional went to a penalty kick shootout with the score still knotted up at 2-2.
Sydnee Duncan, Addie Smith and Allison Hansford, in succession, calmly sent in their kicks. Kylee Hockman was up next and, when the sophomore drove hers into the net, the celebration began with the Lady Cherokees in a full sprint to the far side of the McMinn County Soccer Complex’s pitch, where they dogpiled and shouted in jubilation.
For the second time as a program, and the first time since 2016, the Lady Tribe is headed to the TSSAA Class AAA State Girls’ Soccer Tournament.
“I knew that we had to capitalize on this game and that we’re such a great team and we deserved it,” Hockman said of her clincher. “And as soon as I walked up to the penalty spot, I said to myself that this was going in and we were going to win.
“I felt shock at first, and when the whole team was running towards me just an overwhelming feeling of, ‘We did this.’”
And in between all of McMinn’s successful penalty kicks in the 4-1 shootout win, it was freshman Bella Hooper rising up in the goal box — after the goalkeeper’s teammates offered her plenty of calming words before the shootout began.
“Lots of encouraging words, like, ‘You’ve got it,’ and stuff like that,” said Hooper, practically speechless otherwise after the match. “It really helped me before I went out for the PKs.”
And Hooper responded by putting two hands up to deny the lead-off penalty kick attempt of Ella Masters, who had scored both of Franklin County’s goals in regulation. Erin Worthington made her kick after, but Gracie Morse’s attempt sailed high for the Rebelettes, setting up Hockman to send the Lady Cherokees to state.
“That was huge, and especially being that first one, I think it took the pressure off our kickers knowing that there wasn’t as much pressure on them to score, that if they missed, that’s OK, we’re back even,” said McMinn Coach Jordan Jacob, whose Lady Cherokees are headed to the state tournament in his third season. “Just an incredible job from Bella.”
Jacob didn’t initially plan to have Hooper in goal for the penalty kick shootout, but he quickly had a change of heart, as Hooper had secured 11 saves through regulation and the two 10-minute overtime periods.
“After a little bit of reconsideration on my part, I thought that she had earned the right to be in that goal after so much that she has done for us this year and in this game in particular,” Jacob said. “So I decided to put her back in goal, and it turned out to be a great decision. So I’m proud of her for doing that, being a freshman, that’s big-time for her.”
Duncan, the Lady Cherokees’ senior captain, stepped up the second time Jacob asked who would take the first kick of the shootout.
“Coach asked us, like, ‘Who wants to go first?’ and we were really not paying attention, and he said it again,” Duncan said. “I was like, ‘I’ll go.’ I just have to be confident and I have to make it. I was like, ‘I want to go first, get it over with, make sure we start off with a good one,’ so I just had to go.”
And when Duncan made hers, it was her turn to keep up the Lady Tribe’s spirits.
“I was nervous that we weren’t going to be confident in ourselves, but that’s what I said after I took mine, I just walked over and I was like, ‘You have to be confident,’” Duncan said. “No matter what. You know where you have to place it, you and the goal and the goalie. Block out everything and put it away.’ And it worked.”
Smith followed with McMinn’s second successful kick, repeating the theme of confidence.
“Only thing going into that was confidence, and that’s what I was telling everybody on my team, is that we have to have confidence in each other,” said Smith, a junior. “And if we don’t, we don’t have this. But I knew we had faith in each other, and afterwards, I knew from then that we had it.”
And then it was Hansford’s turn. The Lady Cherokees’ all-time career goals leader — only as a junior, at that — never had a more important shot in her high school career before Saturday, and she met the challenge, too.
“I was thinking that we really need this one and this is the most important game that we’ll play, so I had to make it,” Hansford said. “I felt pure excitement when I made it.”
Franklin County had landed the first blow Saturday, with a free kick from the center line reaching the box and Masters putting a head on it in the eighth minute. It was the third game this postseason that the Lady Cherokees (14-3-1) had trailed at some point.
“I feel like we’ve come from behind nearly in every region game up to this point, so I guess we found ourselves in a familiar position,” Jacob said. “But it’s just been what we’ve had to fight through, and it’s a testament to our team that even though we go a goal down that they’re not fazed by it. And recently it seems like it’s been waking us up and giving us the energy that we need in order to play. I’d prefer us play from ahead, but we’ll take it.”
But two minutes later, Hansford took a clear ball from the back line, drove into Franklin County’s 18-yard box, made the goalkeeper overcommit, and slotted in the equalizer for her 32nd goal this season and 91st of her career.
Hansford isn’t on the single-season record-setting pace she was last year, but she clearly was excited to trade that for a trip to Murfreesboro.
“Going to state is better than any record I could’ve broken, and I’m so excited to see how we do,” Hansford said.
Teammates such as Duncan and Smith have stepped up this season to take some of the goal-scoring burden off Hansford, and they did so in a second half briefly drenched by a heavy rain. Smith stole the ball from a Franklin County midfielder, drove into the penalty box surrounded by several Rebelettes and drew the foul.
Duncan then drilled the ensuing penalty kick to put the Lady Tribe ahead 2-1 with 21:11 left. In hindsight, it was a warm-up for when the Carson-Newman commit would lead off the shootout and make her final game on McMinn’s home pitch a happy memory.
“This is my last game on this field, and I said I had to end it on a good note,” Duncan said. “I’m sad I have to let it go, but I’m so happy to be able to go to state.”
But before then, Franklin County (13-5-2) began controlling possession for most of the last 20 minutes of regulation and firing off a volume of shots, and that pressure finally led to an equalizer with 7:31 left, with Masters kicking it into an open goal after a McMinn defender kicked the ball straight to her, with Hooper still trying to hustle back into the box after making an initial save. The Rebelettes had an opportunity for a winner with less than two minutes left in regulation, a loose ball near the mouth of the goal that a Lady Tribe defender managed to clear just in time.
Through the two 10-minute halves of overtime, Franklin County took six shots, four of them on goal, and McMinn five shots, only one on goal. But neither team could break through for a score, sending it to the penalty kick shootout.
The Rebelettes finished the regulation and overtime periods with a 26-21 overall shot advantage, 14-7 on goal, and were also ahead on corner kicks 11-3 — but McMinn withstood the pressure just enough.
“That was tough, especially considering how the goal was conceded,” Jacob said. “That was a tough one, so for them to rebound and regain their focus and be able to see the game out the rest of the way, it took a huge effort in that aspect. because it would’ve been easy for them to drop their heads and concede another one at some point, so good job to the back line in particular to absorb all that pressure, and the whole team.”
The Class AAA state tournament begins Wednesday at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfreesboro. The Lady Cherokees play their first-round match 4 p.m. CDT (5 p.m. EDT) on Field No. 7 against Bearden. Bearden is 20-1 on the year, with an impressive list of wins over Farragut, Knoxville Catholic, Baylor, Maryville, Science Hill and Greeneville all on its resumé.
