The local YMCA recently dedicated its basketball court and gave out awards during its annual meeting.
The Athens-McMinn Family YMCA held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday celebrating the renovation of the basketball court and dedicating it to Ray “Sleepy” Grant and the late Allen H. Carter.
CEO/Executive Director Bradi Sewell explained the story that led to the dedication of the court, noting her recent experiences with Carter’s son, also named Allen.
“I have had the privilege to work with Allen over the last six months or so as we began to talk about what the YMCA has meant to him while he was growing up and what his dreams are for this community,” Sewell recalled. “Those conversations are truly how this project came to be.”
Sewell added that she believes the new court will be an important part of the YMCA moving forward.
“There is no doubt this floor is special ... I would be willing to guarantee that we now have the best YMCA in the State of Tennessee because of the donations made to make this a reality, but I think more special than the court is the story behind it and how this YMCA, the people this court now honors and remembers, and this very gymnasium that has transformed the lives of people here today and will continue to transform the lives of so many more.”
The ribbon cutting ceremony took place during the YMCA’s annual banquet, outgoing Board President Jackie Newman welcoming everyone to the event.
“We have had some major challenges that we have overcome and I have a list of things that I would like to highlight that the Y has accomplished over the last couple of years,” Newman said.
The list included offering child care which served 378 children at four different sites; 18 drive-thru sites at the food program with 51,000 meals distributed; and more.
Prior to the ribbon cutting the YMCA took time to recognize their board members as well as distribute awards to their staff and volunteers.
“I do want to recognize my staff because none of this is possible without them. I do get emotional when I talk about our staff,” Sewell said. “They are the heart and soul of this organization and they mean the world to me personally and it is a true honor to get to work beside them every day, so at this time we are going to recognize some staff and volunteers that have gone above and beyond the call of duty in the last year.”
• The Rookie of the Year award winner was Joshua Arnold
• The Aquatics Staff award went to Makayla Boggus
• The Wellness Staff award was given to Maggie Witt
• The Youth Program Staff award went to Clint Oliver
• The Staff of the Year award winner was Dustin Allen
• The Spirit of the Y award went to Angie Paulie
• The Volunteer Award went to the volunteers at the Tri-County Center
• The Youth of the Year award winner was Taylor McDonald
In addition to the other awards distributed during the event, Sewell also presented an award to Jackie Newman for all of her hard work and dedication to the YMCA.
“There are no words to repay you for what you have done for this YMCA during the last two years and also what you have lead this organization through and allowed us to accomplish during two years of trying times,” Sewell expressed. “I want to recognize Jackie Newman for her service to this YMCA as a YMCA board member and board chairman.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.