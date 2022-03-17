Athens Utilities Board (AUB) will join utilities across the nation to observe National Gas Utility Workers Day on March 18.
This is the seventh year that a day of recognition has been set aside to honor the employees who provide natural gas.
National Gas Utility Workers Day is March 18 because that is the date of the New London, Texas, school explosion in 1937 that led to the widespread odorization of natural gas and an increased emphasis on safety.
According to a news release, “Safety is a vital aspect to natural gas distribution and the employees of distribution companies endeavor to make natural gas delivery as safe as possible.”
“Many people don’t realize that AUB has natural gas lines all the way into the northwestern side of the county serving homes, churches, businesses and even the elementary school, and as far south as the Bradley County line in Calhoun,” said AUB’s Wayne Scarbrough.
“Natural gas delivers heat faster to appliances such as water heaters, and nothing beats cooking with gas. It is a clean-burning fuel and with TVA using natural gas to generate electricity, it can dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions from power plants currently using fossil fuels,” said Craig Brymer, AUB’s Natural Gas superintendent.
AUB’s Natural Gas department consists of 11 employees.
The news release stated, “They are all very skilled in their trade and take their jobs extremely seriously.”
AUB currently supplies around 6,555 natural gas customers and maintains approximately 440 miles of distribution lines.
“As you can imagine, this keeps them on their toes on a daily basis,” Scarbrough said.
Part of the gas division is the 811 Call Before You Dig location program. AUB crews completed 4,722 request tickets last year.
AUB also owns and operates a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) filling station on Holiday Drive, just off I-75 exit 49.
“With natural gas prices remaining low for any application, the satisfied customer base continues to grow,” stated the news release.
“We hope you will join us in supporting natural gas as a premier energy source for our community. As the cleanest burning fossil fuel, natural gas can help us achieve energy security and build a more competitive economy,” Scarbrough said.
