The United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties is seeking assistance from the community to meet its mission.
In an effort to understand the needs of the community and to grant financial support to organizations who are working to meet those needs, the local United Way is asking for help in identifying the most important and most pressing needs in the community by completing an online survey at https://tinyurl.com/UnitedWayCNC
The UWMM Community Needs Committee (CNC) will review the data in order to understand where the communities the organization serves have the greatest needs and to aid in providing information that can better advise data-driven decision making.
Though the United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties has utilized a variety of sources in the past for gathering data on the needs in the community, the recent statewide and county-level Asset Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed report (ALICE) provided data not previously known about the cost of living in local communities.
The ALICE report can be used along with other instruments and processes such as the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation County Health Rankings, Census, local surveys and other relevant public information.
CNC will review and analyze collected data with the purpose of determining the most immediate needs in McMinn and Meigs counties. The committee can then analyze to understand all of the potential issues that UWMM might be able to address.
During this analysis, CNC will consider the impact of current community programs funded by UWMM, as well as non-funded non-profit agencies, city and county government, and local corporations in developing recommendations.
