Students and staff are finishing up the last week of school for the first semester at Athens City Schools.
On Friday, Dec. 17, students will be dismissed on an abbreviated day schedule. Pre-K dismisses at 11:30 a.m., K-5 grade at 12:20 p.m., and 6th through 8th grades at 11:45 a.m. Schools will be closed Dec. 20 through Jan. 4 for Christmas break.
Kids Connection extended learning program will be open on Dec. 20-23 at Ingleside School. The Kids Connection staff has some great holiday activities planned for students and families that week.
If your child attends Kids Connection, they will love attending that week.
December is set aside as the month we recognize and show appreciation to our school principals. We appreciate our principals so much for the job they do every day leading our students, staff, families and community.
Be sure to let them know you appreciate them.
• Mike Simmons, Athens City Middle principal
• Justin Wallace, Athens City Middle assistant principal
• Kristine Walden, City Park principal
• Jill Swafford, Ingleside principal
• Angel Hardaway, North City principal
• Tracy Lee, Westside principal
As we get closer to the Christmas holidays and the New Year, it is a great time for us all to remember to take care of each other and ourselves.
Self-care is so important to all of us. We cannot care for others if we are not taking care of ourselves.
Over the break, take a little time to enjoy some time to unplug from your phone, turn off social media, take a walk, sit outside on a pretty day and soak up some sunshine, and most of all remember to eat healthy, drink plenty of water and get some much-needed rest.
The year 2022 will be here before we know it and we hope everyone has a safe and healthy Christmas and New Year.
We look forward to seeing our students back to class on Jan. 5, 2022!
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe and active!
Julie Lofland is the family engagement coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.