Russell Johnson, 9th District attorney general, has been elected by fellow members of the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference (TNDAGC) to serve as vice president on the organization’s executive committee.
In this new role, Johnson will play a pivotal role in guiding the overall administration of justice in Tennessee.
“I am honored to have been chosen to serve as vice president of the executive committee,” Johnson said. “After such a long year, it is exciting to focus on the future of justice in Tennessee. I look forward to working with the great group of district attorneys across the state to serve our people the best we can.”
Johnson will have an integral part to play as one of the leaders on this committee.
“The executive committee plays an instrumental role in guiding the work of the conference and supporting Tennessee’s elected district attorneys in their constitutional duty to seek justice and protect our citizens,” said Guy R. Jones, TNDAGC executive director. “The leaders of the conference make their greatest impact by providing counsel during difficult choices, by helping to find new approaches and by being living examples of the commitment to protecting victims and their rights. We are thankful for Gen. Johnson’s leadership.”
Johnson was first elected district attorney general in 2006 and was re-elected for a second term in 2014. Prior to this position, Johnson served as a member of the Tennessee House of Representatives from 2000 through 2006.
He graduated from Auburn University in 1986 and the University of Tennessee College of Law in 1990. As a district attorney, Johnson has held positions on the Judicial Nomination Commission (2009 to 2013), the Task Force on Juvenile Justice Reform (2017) and the Task Force on Judicial Redistricting (2018 to 2020).
Currently, he serves as a committee member on the Board of Professional Responsibility for the 2nd Judicial District and has been Tennessee’s member on the National District Attorneys Association board of directors since 2012.
The Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference was created by the Tennessee General Assembly in 1961 to provide for a more prompt and efficient administration of justice in the courts of the state.
It is composed of the elected district attorneys general from the state’s 31 judicial districts. For more information, visit www.tndagc.org
