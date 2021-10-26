Tennessee Wesleyan University students recently found ways to assist the community as part of the school’s annual Day of Service.
According to TWU Director of Student Involvement Taylor Williams, this year marked the 10th year this has been held.
“Service hours are part of the curriculum requirement at Tennessee Wesleyan so every full-time student has to do five community service hours every semester to satisfy their graduation requirement,” Williams said. “Our Day of Service is held on the day we do our existing exam for our seniors so everyone else is off school, so it is a free day off of classes. The freshmen are required to participate in Day of Service, so it gives them their first five hours of community service.”
TWU coordinates with several local agencies to provide the students with several opportunities for their community service.
“We had 21 separate project sites on Tuesday, Oct. 19,” she noted. “That day was very successful. All of our sites had their project completed and we had a good experience with no hiccups or injuries, so as far as I’m concerned it went about as good as I could hope for.”
Williams is looking forward to next year’s Day of Service in hopes of being able to add more agencies and locations into the event.
“I myself am a Wesleyan alum and I participated in Day of Service all four years at Wesleyan — even the year I had my senior exit exam — because I participated after I finished the exam, so this day means a lot to me,” she recalled. “I am a servant leader through and through so being able to coordianate this event and go out into the community was really special to me, especially coming out of a COVID year last year.”
Another benefit to Day of Service is that it allows students to experience more outside of their campus community.
“They get to resources and different agencies that have program access that maybe they haven’t seen before,” she noted. “I hope that the students learn how easy it is to go out into the community and meet a need. We have a lot of resources and the best thing for me would be they could make a connection and continue to serve even after Day of Service.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.