In its 12th year in operation, a local foundation gave out more than a quarter of a million dollars to other local organizations on Thursday.
The Athens Federal Foundation held its 12th Annual Awards & Recognition Luncheon at Tennessee Wesleyan University, recapping the way the year has gone and doling out grants to groups in the region.
In total, the foundation gave $256,800 to 28 organizations for 31 projects. The groups cover McMinn, Monroe and Polk counties. Over the 12 year existence of the foundation, it has given out $1,621,277.
“This all volunteer,” foundation President and CEO Jeff Cunningham said. “The work gets done by a few people and they’re all volunteers.”
The foundation board consists of Chairwoman Lyn Thompson, Treasurer Mike Hutsell, Linda Caldwell, Allen Carter, Kathy Clark, John Cockrell, Moises Contreras, Ray Grant, Vant Hardaway, Joel Riley, Sandra Rowland and Elaine Cathcart.
The grant recipients for 2022 were Helping Hands Ministry, The Grace House in Athens, Coordinated Charities, Niota United Methodist Church’s Christian Co-Workers Children’s Aid, St. Mark’s AME Zion Church Food Pantry, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Table Graces, Love Thy Neighbor Project of TWU, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church’s Etowah Community Food Pantry, Nourish One Child outreach of Keith Memorial United Methodist Church, CASA Monroe, CASA of Bradley County, CASA Corridor of East Tennessee, The H.O.P.E. Center, Monroe County Health Council, Good Faith Clinic, Straightway Ministry, Miracle Lake, Women at the Well, McMinn County Emergency Rescue Squad, Monroe County Rescue Squad, McMinn County Educational and Community Foundation, Polk County Friends of the Library Imagination Library, Sweetwater Education Foundation, Let’s Read 20, Athens-McMinn Family YMCA, Tri-County Center, E.G. Fisher Public Library, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Ocoee Region, McMinn County Schools and TWU.
