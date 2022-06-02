A reminder that the freedom enjoyed in this country didn’t come free took place in Etowah Monday during the annual AMVETS Post 100 Memorial Day ceremony.
The six local veterans who died in the past year — Army veterans Gary Morgan, R.O. Pickett, Dan Triplett and Author Dowe; and Air Force veterans David Ross and Daryl Moore — were honored, as were all veterans who gave their lives in service of the country during the ceremony. The event included the placing of the memorial wreath, the recital of “I am an American” by Col. Jimmy Williams, the lowering of the American flag to half mast by U.S. Army and Navy veteran Randall Harper, the POW/MIA remembrance by AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary’s Jo Winitsky and a singing of “In God We Still Trust” by AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary’s Janet Corn.
“This ceremony is to remind us that we are free because of the brave,” AMVETS Post 100 Commander Bob Holton said at the beginning of the ceremony.
The guest speaker for the event was McMinn County Mayor John Gentry, who read a poem from R.A. Gannon and a quote by G.K. Chesterton about courage.
“We’re here to remember (veterans’) courage, which is so central to our heritage, and their sacrifice, which has provided a shield for our defense,” Gentry said. “From the American Revolution to our current conflicts, over 1.2 million of America’s finest have given the ultimate sacrifice. In an age where honor and sacrifice are often taken lightly, it is more than appropriate what we do here today.”
He pointed out how every death of a military veteran has a benefit to those living today.
“It’s amazing how we can still benefit from the sacrificial death of a soldier, sailor or airman,” he said.
Gentry also stressed the importance of remembering the families of those who have sacrificed, as well.
“We recognize your sorrow and your sacrifice and the contribution you made,” he said. “We want you to know your pain does not go unnoticed and that you are to be commended and lifted up in prayer. This is a day to remember lost loved ones who gave their lives defending our freedoms. It’s hard to determine which emotion is stronger — sadness or pride. It’s OK to feel both.”
To truly appreciate the sacrifice of those veterans, Gentry noted that it’s important to continue fighting for what they died for.
“I believe it would be committing a crime to forget our fallen men and women,” he said. “But it would be a greater crime to forget the ideals and principles and values for which they so willingly gave their lives. The principles of freedom, liberty and justice do not and cannot protect themselves.”
That means that while veterans fight and, at times, die to protect the country, they’re putting their lives on the line for something else as well, he explained.
“Thank you to our present veterans and we give our thanks for our fallen ones, not only for protecting our physical country, but our ideals and principles as well,” he said.
Gentry noted that it’s easy to find people criticizing the country on various types of media, but he said this country is still worth standing up for.
“Some of the criticisms are deserved, some are not,” he said. “I often wonder if we’ve forgotten what it means to be American.”
He said he recently asked his 16-year-old son what veterans who have given their lives for the country would think if they saw it today.
“He said, ‘dad, I think they’d be pleased with our prosperity and our technology, but I don’t know if they’d be so pleased with our division or our morality,’” Gentry recalled.
As Independence Day nears on July 4, Gentry noted that this will be the country’s 246th birthday and there are still troops “in the four corners of the world.”
“This is the price of being the leader of the free world, it is the price of freedom,” he said. “My prayer is that America remains faithful to its heritage of being the world’s greatest defender of freedom.”
He acknowledged what a big price it is to pay.
“But when you pay the price, you also get the prosperity, hope, justice and strength in return,” he said. “With God’s help and our obedience to His teaching, America can be as free and full of justice and prosperity as it wants to be.”
