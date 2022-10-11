With accurate election information from the McMinn County Election Commission and Tennessee’s top election integrity ranking, McMinn County voters can cast their ballot with confidence.
“While administering elections, our office follows Tennessee’s election laws which ensure that every eligible voter’s ballot is counted once and only once,” said Administrator of Elections TeAnna McKinney. “McMinn County voters can trust in our election process.”
Tennessee was recently found to have the most secure elections in the country by the Heritage Foundation. This ranking is a result of the laws protecting the integrity of the ballot box passed by the Tennessee General Assembly and administered by the Secretary of State and the McMinn County Election Commission.
The McMinn County election administrator, bipartisan county election commission, election staff, and a bipartisan team of local citizens serving as poll officials ensure the accurate tabulation of election results.
Before every election, the McMinn County Election Commission publicly tests the voting machines. McMinn County voting machines are not connected to the internet. After the election, the McMinn County Election Commission confirms the results of every race before the election is certified.
“My office works with the McMinn County Election Commission to make it easy to register to vote, get accurate election information and cast a ballot without weakening election security,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “In McMinn County, it’s easy to vote and hard to cheat.”
In McMinn County, the McMinn County Election Commission and the Secretary of State’s Division of Elections are the trusted sources for election information. For the latest election information from the McMinn County Election Commission, visit www.mcminnelections.com or the McMinn County Election Commission’s Facebook page.
For trusted election information from the Secretary of State, voters can download the GoVoteTN app and visit GoVoteTN.gov. With the GoVoteTN app, McMinn County residents can access voter-specific early voting and election day information, including their polling location, dates, hours and sample ballots. The GoVoteTN app is free in the App Store or Google Play.
On GoVoteTN.gov, McMinn County voters can access the website version of the GoVoteTN app and find information about upcoming elections, election integrity in Tennessee, voter ID, voting absentee by-mail, serving as a poll official and more. Voters can also register to vote, update their registration or check their registration status on GoVoteTN.gov
Early voting for the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election starts Wednesday, Oct. 19, and runs Monday to Saturday until Thursday, Nov. 3. The deadline to request an absentee by-mail ballot is Tuesday, Nov. 1.
