Eighth graders from across all of McMinn County Schools spanned out over the county Friday to get a look at potential future careers.
MCS held its annual 8th grade job shadow day and employers from a variety of walks of life took part in educating young people on what their future could look like.
Dr. Ronnie DeForrest of the Athens Spay/Neuter Clinic had students take part in the event shadowing him and he said he was happy to do it.
“It’s an opportunity for them to see surgery, ask questions and see the process of prepping for surgery,” he said.
He noted that there was a lot of interest in the process and he was asked a lot of questions during the the shadowing period.
“It’s always good to mentor once you’ve been through the process,” he said. “They’ll be your replacement in time. It’s good to see people interested in the field you’re in.”
At CapStar Bank in Athens, Rogers Creek Elementary School students Gracie Garrett and Serenity Shelton were able to shadow several different people and get an idea of what working at a bank might be like.
“We’ve learned a lot that we need to know,” Shelton said.
Garrett added that viewing a variety of different jobs at the bank was “very useful” as the students plan their future. Both students added that their favorite job they shadowed was the tellers in the main office.
“It was better than I expected,” Shelton said of the experience. “It’s been a lot of fun, everybody has been friendly.”
Meanwhile, E.K. Baker Elementary School students Brady Packett and Dominic Toth were shadowing dispatchers at the McMinn County E-911 center. The students focused on learning about 10-codes and the phonetic alphabet during their time at the center.
“It’s been way better than what I thought,” Packett said, noting that his interests are what drew him to the center. “It’s the closest thing to what I want to be when I’m older.”
Packett said he currently sees himself serving as a U.S. Marine out of high school.
Toth said his interest is in law enforcement and he wanted to see what happens at the E-911 center as a result.
“It’s been fun,” he said. “We’ve learned a lot about working with computers and stuff.”
Chuck Dixon, the dispatcher Toth was shadowing, said he was happy to help out the young students as they learn about potential careers.
“They’ve been good kids and they’ve been asking a lot of good questions,” he said.
E-911 Director Marvin Kelley noted that he was also happy to have students learn about his profession.
“Job shadowers are very important for McMinn County E-911,” he said. “We promote them and love to have them here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.