A resident of Niota is set to participate in the Great Cycle Challenge next month to support the Children’s Cancer Research Fund.
Scott Hinshaw plans to ride 600 miles in an effort to raise $2,500 for the Children’s Cancer Research Fund.
The Great Cycle Challenge USA was founded in 2015 and has had over 440,000 riders from 50 states ride over 29.7 million miles and has raised more than $52 million dollars for research and development of better treatments and cures for childhood cancer.
“Over 15,000 American children are diagnosed with cancer every year and, sadly, 38 children die every week,” said Daniel Gumnit, CEO at Children’s Cancer Research Fund, in a news release to The DPA. “Thanks to riders like Scott, we’re fueling groundbreaking research to save lives and give kids the brighter future they deserve.”
Hinshaw has participated in this event for six years and has covered 2,760 miles during that time, raising $9,535.45.
This year, Hinshaw plans to ride 600 miles and raise $2,500.
“After meeting the kids last year and seeing where the money goes and the benefit from it, it is just a really good thing that we have been doing,” Hinshaw said as he reflected on his motivation for participating. “I actually lost a wife to cancer 10 years ago and after going through that and knowing what people go through with cancer, I just hate to see a kid go through that. It is bad enough for adults, so anything I can do to help is a benefit.”
Hinshaw supports this fundraiser as it provides a way for people to see how their efforts to a cause are helping.
“It was nice to actually meet some of the doctors and administrators,” he expressed. “This year I actually purchased jerseys from previous years in smaller sizes and we are going to take about 15 of them to the hospital so that the kids can see some of the jerseys that we wear when we ride.”
Hinshaw’s motivation comes from his desire to provide assistance to the children in need.
“There was even a kid in Englewood that passed last year. I think he had bone marrow transplants and chemotherapy to try to get him to survive but it didn’t work,” he stated. “But I do know of other kids who have survived and are cancer free so I think it is very important to help these kids in any way that we can.”
He hopes his efforts in the fundraiser will also give hope to the families who have a child that is battling cancer.
“When I went through the cancer with my wife it was really hard on me, her and our family and seeing families go through it with their young children it breaks my heart,” he expressed. “I want to help in any way that I can. This seems like very little but I want to do all that I can.”
Hinshaw encourages anyone who is actively pursuing physical fitness, exercise and people who enjoy riding to join the cause.
“It is free to join, you just sign up,” he said. “If you raise certain amounts of money there are some little rewards but I think the joy of seeing the children healing is way beyond anything you could get as a gift.”
