The annual Englewood Block Party is being set up for Halloween night.
The event will be held on Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Englewood Park and will feature free hot dogs, free drinks, a train ride for kids, multiple churches and businesses will set up to distribute candy and games, and a costume contest.
“I am really excited for this event. We’ve been doing this for a really long time,” said Connie Summey, who helps organize the event. “Our church has sponsored this event for 12 or 13 years and since then other churches have joined in and helped us to get this done.”
According to Summey, the event started when a member of her church, Englewood Church of God, originally held the event at their church before eventually moving it to the park as it grew.
“Now we have local churches, businesses and community groups joining and helping us put this on,” Summey said. “The fire chief (Billy Roach) said that they have had less emergency calls and that vandalism has gone down since we started having this event.”
Summey hopes for a large turnout from the community this year.
“We really appreciate the police and fire department for making sure everyone is safe during this time,” she said. “I think the police will be setting up a booth too and we also appreciate city hall for making sure everything is up and running.”
According to Summey, the event will provide entertainment for the whole family.
“Every booth will have games or candy for kids and adults,” she noted. “The churches are amazing at making sure to set up and have plenty of games and candy for everybody.”
Summey expressed her gratitude for all of the support this event has garnered.
“Thank you for all of the support from the community. We really appreciate all of the support that we get from the community,” Summey said. “If any other community group or churches want to join next year, please find me during the event. I’ll be walking around the event throughout the night.”
