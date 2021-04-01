All McMinn Modern Professionals (AMMP) officials have announced they will award two scholarships in the amount of $500 to graduating seniors this year.
One student from McMinn County High School and one from McMinn Central High School will be selected.
All applicants must complete the following:
• Have a 3.0 GPA or greater (attach verification from school)
• Be enrolling in an accredited college, university or technical school (attach acceptance letter)
• Include one letter of recommendation
• Submit the application and answer the scholarship questions
Applications should be returned to: AMMP, P.O. Box 1192, Athens, TN 37331 or can be e-mailed to erin.holbrook@na.denso.com The deadline is Friday, April 30 and all applicants must have supporting documents to be eligible.
Eligible applications and essays will be reviewed and award winners will be announced in May.
Scholarship questions are:
(1) What are your goals in your education and career?
(2) What other options have you considered?
(3) Describe your current and past involvement in your community.
(4) What have you learned from this involvement?
(5) What needs exist in our community?
(6) What problems do you see with solving these problems?
(7) How will you use your education to address these problems?
(8) How has McMinn County shaped you?
