Public Meetings Apr 18, 2023

MCMINN COUNTYThe E-911 Board of Directors will hold a called meeting on Tuesday, April 25, at 5 p.m. in the EOC Center. This meeting is being held to further discuss the director position for McMinn County E-911.

ETOWAHThe Utilities Board will meet on Monday, April 24, at 6 p.m. at the Etowah Community Center.

The City Commission will meet on Monday, April 24, at 6:30 p.m. at the Etowah Community Center.
