Valley Christian Academy is set to host its annual Dinner in the Valley event on Thursday, April 29.
The dinner, which has been historically held in February, is a time of celebration and showcasing the school, vision casting for the next few years, and fundraising to help with reaching these goals.
The night will begin with school tours given by students between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. This time will include touring classrooms, meeting and talking with teachers, and viewing exhibits by the students.
Dinner and program will begin at 7 p.m., with catering by Front Porch Catering. The program will include student speeches, inspiration by Principal Jeff Anderson, student-led praise, and more.
Valley Christian Academy is a private Christian school whose vision is to be academically excellent from a Biblical worldview. Students at VCA spend time learning the Bible and being encouraged in their walk with God.
Everyone is welcome to attend Dinner in the Valley, but seating must be reserved in advance. Call the school at (423) 462-3009 and speak to Holly Crisp, administrative assistant, to reserve seating.
