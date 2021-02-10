One of the many things that COVID-19 has disrupted is the process of jailing misdemeanor offenders.
McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy spoke about citations and the effects the coronavirus has had on the justice system.
Guy stated that in the Tennessee Code, there are many misdemeanor offenses that are citable.
“Even before COVID we had encouraged our city agencies to cite as many people as possible instead of taking them to jail because of our jail population being high in the past,” Guy said. “Our agency has always cited people where they could, instead of making an arrest, and to be honest I think it is the right thing to do because I don’t think people need to be brought to jail when they don’t need to.”
Citations allow individuals to take care of their situations through the courts rather than being processed through the jail.
“The COVID situation began to impact daily life and our operations here ... We push citations even more now for the safety of our inmates and staff and try to limit the number of people who are actually brought to jail,” Guy stated. “We haven’t been serving a lot of misdemeanor warrants and if we encountered someone with a warrant we advised them to contact General Sessions Court if it was something that they could work out.”
He noted that a lot of people have turned themselves in on low misdemeanors.
“When people have turned themselves in we have let them go on a citation,” Guy noted.
“I think we are learning to be more proficient in the criminal justice system and I can see some of these changes staying even after COVID.”
Guy believes they may “periodically” serve certain types of warrants while they work through the backlogs that have piled up during the pandemic.
“COVID has affected the court system but there is not as many warrants being issued,” he stated. “There are fewer indictments and the whole system has slowed down.”
According to Guy, one positive note is that fewer crimes have been committed.
“I think we live in a good community and our crimes have been down. We are a fairly low crime area, but I think due to more people being home that reduces home burglaries and other types of crime,” he said. “Domestic disputes are what we have the most of right now, but we are just not getting a lot of reported crimes, which results in fewer arrest warrants, so there haven’t been many warrants pilling up on us.
“So all of this is a good thing.”
Guy commended his jail administrators and supervisors for their vigilance during the pandemic.
“I think we had, maybe, three inmates test positive and only one of those showed symptoms,” he said. “They have done a wonderful job in screening people, using personal protection and being very professional following guidelines and our own policies.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.