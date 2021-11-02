In October, as part of national Co-op Month, co-ops across the nation participated in Co-op Day of Service.
Co-op Day of Service was founded to give co-ops an opportunity to serve their communities. This year, officials with Volunteer Energy Cooperative (VEC) chose to collect and donate money and food to local food banks.
A total of $315 and over 200 pounds of food were donated to seven different food banks across VEC’s service area.
“We are so blessed to have VEC. We have been looking forward to this day for so long,” said Susie Hairrell, director of Meigs Ministries in Decatur. “This will help out so many families.”
“VEC feels blessed and honored to be able to give to the underprivileged because ‘To whom much is given, much will be required,’” stated a news release from VEC. “Co-op Day of Service occurs annually and we encourage members to donate to the project and/or organization chosen for next year.”
For more information, visit https://vec.org/community-programs/
