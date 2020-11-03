Starr Regional Medical Center (SRMC) will provide flu shots as a fundraiser for the annual Friendly Fellow Club Christmas baskets on Friday, Nov. 6 from 7:30 a.m. until noon in the main lobby of the Athens hospital.
Flu shots are free, but donations are encouraged. All proceeds benefit the Friendly Fellow Club, which provides Christmas baskets to those in need each year.
"We are grateful for Starr Regional Medical Center and the continued support they provide for our Christmas basket program, as well as their commitment to the health of our community members," said Friendly Fellow Club member Max Scarbrough. “Money raised at events such as the flu shot fundraiser and donations from businesses and individuals enable us to provide baskets of food to numerous families in our community. The food baskets are an essential part of the holiday season for many families every year and we believe it is especially important to continue this tradition this year.”
Everyone entering the facility will be screened prior to receiving a flu shot and required to wear a face mask. If you do not own a face mask, one will be provided for you. If you are unable to walk into the lobby, a nurse will be available to administer the shot to you in your vehicle. Have a family member enter the lobby and request a nurse to come to the vehicle.
Flu shots are available to anyone age 18 and older; parents are encouraged to take their children to a pediatrician to receive a flu shot.
“It is important to get a vaccination every year, but especially this year as we are faced with the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. A flu vaccination is important not only to keep yourself healthy, but also to prevent the spread of the virus to others,” said Melody Anderson, LPN, CPR coordinator at Starr Regional Medical Center and co-coordinator of the event. “A flu shot is the best form of prevention against the flu. This event is a great opportunity to protect yourself, your family and our community and provide help to those in need during the holidays.”
For more information about the Friendly Fellow flu shot event, call Joy Daniels at (423) 744-3249 or Anderson at (423) 263-3799.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.