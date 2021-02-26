An extra person will be honored for their contributions to the local area at this year’s Athens Area Chamber of Commerce Meeting.
Crescent Sock Company officials have announced that they will sponsor the inaugural “Woman of the Year” award at the meeting.
The award will be given in honor of Febb Burn.
“We will honor a passionate, dedicated and inspiring woman much like Febb Ensminger Burn,” stated a news release from the company.
Febb Burn, the wife of a co-founder of Crescent and mother of Harry T. Burn, was very instrumental in convincing her son to cast the decisive vote for woman suffrage, leading to the passage of the 19th Amendment.
Febb Burn was also a first cousin to the father of J. Neal Ensminger, the namesake of the Man of the Year award.
“It is very fitting to name this award in her memory,” the release continued.
Nominations are now open. The all-women committee, many being past recipients of the former Business Professional Woman of the Year award, will be considering several criteria including:
• Excellence in leadership
• Professional accomplishments
• Participation in local organizations
• Passion for volunteer efforts in the community
Nominees should be at least 40 years of age and have been a resident of McMinn County for at least 15 years.
Anyone who would like to nominate someone for this award can send a signed letter of recommendation along with details about their leadership roles, accomplishments, awards, involvement in local civic organizations and volunteer work in the McMinn County community to Crescent Sock Company as follows:
Via mail to: Attn: WOTY, PO Box 669, Niota, TN 37826Via email to: callen@crescent-inc.com (Cathy Allen) or sbboyd@crescent-inc.com (Sandra Boyd)
The deadline for nominations is Friday, March 12. The committee will review all nominees and select a winner. The award will be presented at the annual meeting of the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, April 22.
