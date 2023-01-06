The Good Faith Clinic will be open on the campus of Christ Community Church, located at 18 S. Congress Parkway in Athens, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 24 and 31. Refills at 3 p.m. and doctor visits at 3:30 p.m.
The Good Faith Clinic is primary health care for residents of McMinn and Meigs counties, ages 18-64, who do not have any form of medical insurance, including TennCare.
The Cherokee Beekeepers Association will be holding a free short course in beekeeping on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Ag-Central Farmers Co-op, located at 920 Congress Parkway N. in Athens.
The course will focus on the basics of how to keep honeybees. Registration will be from 8 to 9 a.m., with the course being conducted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
No pre-registration is required and the course is open to the general public.
The Friends of the Etowah Carnegie Library will hold their monthly book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, on the first floor of the library.
For more information, call 423-263-9475 or visit www.etowahlibrary.com
The McMinn County Historical Society will meet on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 2 p.m., in the Blue Room on the bottom floor of the McMinn County Courthouse.
The guest speaker will be Jerri Hill of E.G. Fisher Public Library.
Current and former members and guests are encouraged to attend.
For more information, call 423-744-3911 or email mcminncohistory@gmail.com
Athens Parks and Recreation will host the 37th Annual Daddy Daughter Dance on Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in the McMinn County High School cafeteria.
Ticket sales for this year’s event have begun online at athenstn.gov/parks
In-person sales began in the Athens Parks and Recreation office on Wednesday.
The four dances will be held Friday, Feb. 24, at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. Doors will open one hour prior to each dance for photos. There are only 500 tickets available for each dance, and tickets will not be sold at the door.
Tickets are $12 per person, and each person attending must have a ticket to enter. Professional photography packages, which include two 5x7s and eight wallets, are also available for $14 per package. Photography packages may be purchased with tickets or during the dance. All tickets are now digital and will be sent by email after purchase. They can either be printed or scanned from the purchaser’s mobile device at the door. Tickets are available for purchase until they are sold out, including on dance day, however no tickets will be sold at the door.
All dads and daughters will receive a free commemorative pin at the dance. Door prizes will also be awarded during each dance.
“The Daddy Daughter Dance is one of Athens’ longest running and most respected events. The memories shared and cherished with loved ones from past dances are unrivaled in our community. Throughout life’s many transformations, dads and daughters of all ages find their way back to Athens to share this evening together and it is truly exciting to be a part of this special program,” said Derek Phillips, program coordinator.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, opt. 3.
The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced that the 2022 Mother Son Dance pictures have arrived.
Photo packages purchased during the Nov. 5 event can be picked up in the front entry of City Hall.
Located at 815 N. Jackson Street, the City Hall Building is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, contact Athens Parks and Recreation at 744-2704 or email recreation@athenstn.gov.
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure:
The areas to be affected are parking spaces 95, 96 and 97 and sidewalk on Madison Avenue, from Jackson Street to Long Street, and parking spaces 289, 290 and 291 on Jackson Street, from Madison Avenue to Washington Avenue. These closures will be intermittent until Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at 8:30 p.m. The purpose of this closure is for construction.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and watch for traffic control signage, pedestrians, and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
Registration is now open for Junior 4-H Camp, which will be held May 29-June 2, 2023, at Clyde Austin 4-H Center in Greeneville.
The registration deadline is May 19, 2023, at 4:30 p.m.
This camp is for youth who are in fourth through sixth grade as of Jan. 1, 2023. The five-day camp will include swimming, shooting sports, mini golf, group sports, zip-line, tubing, nature hikes, crafts, woodworking, T-shirt, airbrushing, gaa-gaa, four-square, wildlife, music and more.
Registration forms must be finalized at the McMinn County UT Extension Office.
Camp spaces are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Once quotas are filled, registrations will cease and a waiting list will be established. You will be notified of your status. Camp fees are non-refundable.
The cost is $300 per camper and tickets may be purchased online at https://secure.touchnet.com/C21610_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=2799&SINGLESTORE=true
Families are invited to join the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program at E.G. Fisher Public Library.
This program is a nationwide challenge that encourages parents and caregivers to regularly read aloud to their children. By reading just one book a night, families can reach the 1,000-book goal in three years and provide their children essential early literacy skills.
Research shows that the most reliable predictor of school success is being read to during early childhood. Reading to children from an early age can help close the vocabulary gap and prepare children to enter kindergarten with the skills they need to succeed.
The program is free of charge and available to all families with children between the ages of birth and five years. Registration is now open.
For more information, call the library at 423-745-7782, or visit fisherlibrary.org
The Athens Public Works Department announces leaf vacuum season:
Loose leaf collection routes began on Monday, Nov. 7. If you would like your leaves to be collected, rake them three to five feet from the edge of the road as soon as they fall to the ground. Do not place leaves in the road, in drainage ditches, or on sidewalks. Doing so creates hazards for motorists and pedestrians, and risks clogging up storm drains that could result in flooding.
In areas where there are sidewalks, leaves should be placed behind the sidewalk and leaf crews will pick them up. Do not place leaves around or behind obstacles such as mailboxes, trees, fences, poles, yard decorations and vehicles. Leaf piles around or behind obstacles will not be picked up by the leaf crews, as the leaf vacuum may potentially damage the obstacle.
Do not place leaves on water meter lids, sewer caps, manhole covers, or sewer clean out plugs. Placing leaves on utility covers may cause damage to the leaf vacuum equipment and delay service to residents.
Additionally, leaves will not be picked up on a call-in basis. Leaf crews will work in specified zones throughout the city. Once they complete a zone, they will move on to the next zone in the series. Once crews complete all zones once, they will start back at the first zone and go through all zones a second time.
For information on which zone the leaf crews are currently working or to find out your zone, visit www.athenstn.gov/publicworks
As an alternative and for faster service, you are encouraged to bag your leaves and the Public Works Department will collect them on the regular brush/junk route.
If you have any further questions about leaf season, call the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
