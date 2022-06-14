The Englewood Town Commissioners are moving forward to take bids for the Englewood Water Tower.
During Monday night's monthly commission meeting, the commissioners voted to move forward with the water tower restoration project and start taking bids.
"The water tower committee has come up with the amount of funds they needed based upon the cost estimate that was given to them a few weeks ago," said Englewood Town Manager Joe Cline during the meeting. "All we need to do to move forward is take some bids. For transparency I have already advertised this out because we are within a time constraint from the grant."
Cline noted they have received interest from several companies since releasing the advertisement.
"The bids are due back to me by the 24th of June," he noted. "At that time I would like to have a called meeting that afternoon at 5 p.m. to approve the bids."
The head of the Englewood Water Tower Committee Beth Sizemore expressed her excitement to see the project move forward.
"This has been one of those things that we didn't think was going to happen because we didn't know how things were going to turn out," Sizemore said. "For a while we were going at a snail's pace then suddenly things sped up and here we are."
She stated that she and Cline have been working together to see the project come to fruition.
"We know that we are in the ballpark to cover things based on the proposals we have received so far," she stated. "We also had received a commitment from someone to take care of contingencies and any unforeseen expenses we may have, so that puts us over the top."
While they are moving forward with the project, the current result will be different from what the Water Tower Committee originally tried to obtain.
"I don't know how to describe how excited I am really. We have worked so hard and to me this is going to be a gift to our city," Sizemore said. "Our plan is have a clean tower and treat the rust and if all goes as planned it will look brand new. They will paint it and it should look very similar to what it does now for design."
Sizemore thanked the water tower committee and all of their supporters for the their continued perseverance throughout this project.
"We have other things that we would like to do over there but for right now this is our priority," she expressed. "We want to get this tower shining and give everyone something to be proud of."
The water tower was recently named to the National Register of Historic Places.
