The Rev. H. Wesley Brabson II, a resident of Cleveland, has been appointed as the pastor of Harwell Chapel, African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, 374 County Road 390 in Etowah.
He also has served as the pastor of New Beginning, African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, in Chattanooga, People Praising God Worship Center in Cleveland, Cox Chapel AME Zion Church in Athens, Fields Chapel AME Zion Church in Ooltewah, Mt. Moriah AME Zion church in Dayton, Pikeville Chapel AME Zion Church in Pikeville, and he was the interim pastor at St. Mark AME Zion Church in Athens.
Brabson answered the call to the pulpit ministry on June 2, 2002, when he preached his trial sermon at St. Mark AME Zion church in Athens. In addition, in 1994, he founded People Praising God Ministries in Cleveland, a non-denominational ministry that seeks to bridge the gaps between churches, races, men, women and children with an annual community-wide picnic that features the word of God, singing, music, free food and testimonials.
Brabson is a native of Knoxville, received an associate’s degree in Business Administration from Cleveland State Community College, where he also played on the tennis team, a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and a master’s degree in Public Administration from UTC.
He works for the City of Chattanooga as a senior planner with the Regional Planning Agency and he holds an international patent on a packing idea called the Combo Can.
Brabson has two children — Destinee Brabson-Rogers and her husband, Richard, who live in Murfreesboro; and Hobert W. Brabson III, a junior at Walker Valley High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.