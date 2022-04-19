The McMinn County Historical Society & Archives, now located at 107 West College Street in Athens, has been open to the public for a couple of months, daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The day-to-day operations of the facility are managed by volunteers. The volunteers are members of the Historical Society. Volunteers packed books, set up the new rooms by arranging the office furniture, unpacked books, painted in some areas, purchased curtains, sewed curtains, hung curtains, hung pictures, collected donations of furniture, set up computers and security cameras, typed and took inventory of file cabinets and books, while also preparing to assist the public in their genealogy and historical research.
These volunteers have gone through procedural training and will continue as needed as the archives are gradually moved over from the McMinn County Courthouse. Preservation of records over 200 years old is one of the tasks given out to this group of historians. All of the MCHSA board members are considered volunteers, as well.
The Historical Society is located in the old U.T. Extension building. It is divided into a conference room, records room, research room, map room, and archives room. The public has hands-on access to the research materials in the research room. However, all other areas are closed to public access without a volunteer assisting.
Genealogy research is at an all-time high since the population of citizens spent most of their time at home during the global pandemic. The Historical Society facility hosts over 150 family history books and 1,300 family files. The society has books with topics such as the many American wars, Cherokee and Native Americans, Tennessee, funeral home records, census, court records, and coffee table books. Donations of books and family genealogy are always welcome.
The McMinn County Historical Society & Archives has had researchers visit from Colorado, West Virginia, and France since its move. A map on the wall invites visitors to locate and pin their hometowns. Emails and phone calls come from all over the United States almost daily. Tennessee locals are filling up the research room by the carloads.
While the society’s objective is promoting the interest in and preservation of material relating to the history of Tennessee, and particularly McMinn County, it welcomes history from all over.
The volunteers serving their community are: Janet Cantrell, Volunteer and Education Chair; Clarice Coffman, Linda Swindell, Glenda Kelley, Mary Ellen Nolletti, Jason Wright, Steven Sherlin, Fred Underdown, Tyler Boyd, and Joy Montgomery.
The McMinn County Historian and Archivist appointed to the society is Joe Guy.
