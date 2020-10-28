Tennesseans planning to vote early for the presidential election have until this Thursday, Oct. 29, to cast their ballots.
Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
“We have seen high turnout numbers during early voting and I urge Tennesseans to take advantage of these final days of early voting,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett.
During early voting and on election day, Tennesseans are encouraged to wear a face covering and maintain a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters.
Voters should expect to see signs with further safety instructions at their polling locations.
All poll officials will be wearing face coverings and will be trained in social distancing measures.
Voters can find early voting and election day voting locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more with the GoVo teTN app or online at GoVo teTN.com
Download the free GoVoteTN app in the App Store or Google Play.
Tennesseans voting early or on election day should remember to bring valid photo identification with them to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by Tennessee state government or by the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired.
College student IDs are not acceptable.
More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found online at sos.tn.gov or by calling 1-877-850-4959 toll free.
To view early voting turnout vote totals by county and a comparison of how this year’s turnout compares to 2016 and 2012, visit GoVoteTN.com
For election updates, follow the secretary of state’s social media channels: Twitter, @Sec TreHargett; Facebook, Tennessee Secretary of State; and Instagram, @tnsecofstate
For questions about early voting in Tennessee, go to GoVo teTN.com or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.
